H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,728 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of H&R Block worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 3,915.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in H&R Block by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $21.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

