Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Holdings Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,123,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,747,000 after buying an additional 1,130,258 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,311,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,137,000 after buying an additional 289,570 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,549,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,368,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after buying an additional 255,376 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,065,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,069,000 after buying an additional 621,334 shares during the period.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of -53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTHT. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

