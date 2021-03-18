Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.61

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.61 and last traded at $68.61, with a volume of 3441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.97.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average is $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,765,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,380,000 after purchasing an additional 264,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hub Group by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 226,586 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Hub Group by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 198,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the third quarter valued at $9,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

