HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Down 7.8%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $428.01 and last traded at $431.31. 942,376 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 549,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $467.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.57.

The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,877,925.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,933 shares of company stock worth $13,850,434 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 19.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

