Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Director Jonathan M. Glaser Sells 2,000 Shares

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $56,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HPP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 726,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,726. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $30.97.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.