Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Trading Down 12.3%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) traded down 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.32. 1,436,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 882,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Humanigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Get Humanigen alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 119,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $1,909,600.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,632,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,232,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 703,543 shares of company stock worth $13,252,830. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth approximately $8,778,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.