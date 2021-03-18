Humaniq Price Tops $0.0102 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $120,811.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.29 or 0.00627999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068666 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00024987 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00034334 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.