Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $17.25 to $18.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Huntington Bancshares traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 374565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.31.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,661,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,688,000 after purchasing an additional 861,483 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,814,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.