Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Raised to $18.50

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.25 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HBAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.31.

HBAN traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.38. 100,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,366,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

