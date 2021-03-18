Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

Huntsman stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

