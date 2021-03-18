Huobi Token Reaches Market Cap of $2.69 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $2.69 billion and $598.17 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for approximately $14.73 or 0.00025157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00051364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.14 or 0.00635563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069478 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00034218 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

