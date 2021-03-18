HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Down 6.1%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $24.00. 2,346,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,396,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CLSA lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HUYA by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,095,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903,378 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in HUYA by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,259,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,963,000 after acquiring an additional 533,599 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in HUYA by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,112,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,026,000 after acquiring an additional 570,702 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in HUYA by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,002,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,845,000 after acquiring an additional 826,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in HUYA in the third quarter worth $68,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

