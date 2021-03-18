Hxro (HXRO) Market Cap Hits $71.06 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. Hxro has a market capitalization of $71.06 million and $704,542.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hxro has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

