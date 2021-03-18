Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $792,700.56 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $792,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of H stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.09. The company had a trading volume of 703,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.41. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $92.21.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.62 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.
