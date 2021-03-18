Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $792,700.56 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $792,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of H stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.09. The company had a trading volume of 703,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.41. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.62 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

