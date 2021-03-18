Hydro Protocol Trading Up 124.4% Over Last 7 Days (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 75% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.37 million and $16.53 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 124.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00051235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.54 or 0.00632033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00068379 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00025186 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

