HyperCash Price Hits $1.17 on Top Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. HyperCash has a market cap of $52.96 million and approximately $24.94 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperCash has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,953.72 or 1.00133732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00040068 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00013040 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.81 or 0.00391893 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00286212 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.83 or 0.00751317 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00078217 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001935 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.