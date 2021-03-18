HyperDAO Trading Up 107% Over Last Week (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 107% higher against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $71,427.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00053277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.95 or 0.00664300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00072068 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026342 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00035509 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

