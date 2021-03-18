iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.26

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$55.26 and traded as high as C$69.00. iA Financial shares last traded at C$68.36, with a volume of 134,117 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$63.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.26. The stock has a market cap of C$7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

