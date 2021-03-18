Ian Cockerill Purchases 1,500 Shares of Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Stock

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) insider Ian Cockerill purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,514 ($19.78) per share, with a total value of £22,710 ($29,670.76).

Shares of POLY stock opened at GBX 1,505.50 ($19.67) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41. Polymetal International plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 990.20 ($12.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,541.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,688.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

POLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 2,225 ($29.07) to GBX 2,480 ($32.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,330 ($30.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,934.83 ($25.28).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

