IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.28. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07.

IBEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 248,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in IBEX by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in IBEX by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $21.29 on Thursday. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $391.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

