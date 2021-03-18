IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.28

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.28 and last traded at C$10.07, with a volume of 16851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBG. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on IBI Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$314.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.83.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

