iBTC (IBTC) Tops One Day Volume of $6.00

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded up 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. One iBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, iBTC has traded 173.2% higher against the dollar. iBTC has a market cap of $56,663.98 and approximately $6.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get iBTC alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.51 or 0.00449864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00061771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.59 or 0.00132268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00057853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.45 or 0.00636257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00075528 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

iBTC Coin Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com

iBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.