Icahn Carl C Sells 1,850,709 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Icahn Carl C lessened its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,285,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,850,709 shares during the period. Tenneco comprises approximately 0.4% of Icahn Carl C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Icahn Carl C owned approximately 11.92% of Tenneco worth $77,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,719,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 132.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 304,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 173,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 103,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 415.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 91,161 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE:TEN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,870. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $816.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $13.12.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $419,028.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Metcalf acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,215,446 shares of company stock worth $119,811,707. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

