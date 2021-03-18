Icahn Carl C Sells 3,959,349 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Icahn Carl C cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,168,606 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,959,349 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for 4.8% of Icahn Carl C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Icahn Carl C owned about 6.41% of Cheniere Energy worth $970,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,904,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

LNG stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.22. 17,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,011. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

