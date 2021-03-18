Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Acquired by Icahn Carl C

Icahn Carl C increased its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,749,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,157,630 shares during the period. Icahn Enterprises comprises 56.0% of Icahn Carl C’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Icahn Carl C owned approximately 95.55% of Icahn Enterprises worth $11,235,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

IEP traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.27. 2,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,678. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $69.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.08. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. Analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.73%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.96%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 19,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.01 per share, for a total transaction of $983,727.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 90.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

