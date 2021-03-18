iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) and PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Head to Head Review

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) and PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for iClick Interactive Asia Group and PagerDuty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 PagerDuty 0 5 7 0 2.58

iClick Interactive Asia Group currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.51%. PagerDuty has a consensus price target of $43.45, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. Given iClick Interactive Asia Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe iClick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than PagerDuty.

Profitability

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and PagerDuty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iClick Interactive Asia Group -8.44% -2.03% -1.01% PagerDuty -28.57% -15.64% -8.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.9% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of PagerDuty shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of PagerDuty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and PagerDuty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iClick Interactive Asia Group $199.41 million 6.04 -$9.60 million ($0.17) -77.12 PagerDuty $166.35 million 20.12 -$50.34 million ($0.77) -53.05

iClick Interactive Asia Group has higher revenue and earnings than PagerDuty. iClick Interactive Asia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagerDuty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagerDuty has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iClick Interactive Asia Group beats PagerDuty on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution. The company also provides mobile marketing solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, as well as monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing. In addition, it offers enterprise solutions that help clients collate information from various consumer touchpoints and integrate them into a single data management platform to drive sales and marketing decisions to new retail, online education, real estate, and other sectors. The company sells its solutions by entering into sales contracts with entities or marketing agencies, including marketing campaign contracts. It has a strategic collaboration with Tencent International Business Group to co-develop Smart Retail and Smart Travel SaaS solutions. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc. operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements. It serves various industries, including software and technology, telecommunications, retail, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and financial services. PagerDuty, Inc. has partners with Tata Consultancy Services Limited to accelerate digital transformation. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

