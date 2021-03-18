Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Hits $0.60 on Top Exchanges

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Iconic Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and $68,152.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 285.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.95 or 0.00486929 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00065988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00154000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00060921 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.40 or 0.00683651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00081451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Iconic Token Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,971,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,171,158 tokens. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

