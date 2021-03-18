Ideaology (IDEA) Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $335,679.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ideaology has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00050668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.18 or 0.00624659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00068536 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00024816 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00033792 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,381,579 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

