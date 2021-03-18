Idena Hits Market Cap of $6.44 Million (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Idena has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a total market cap of $6.44 million and $55,147.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.45 or 0.00451766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00061658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00032285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00131739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002175 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 66,205,200 coins and its circulating supply is 38,604,825 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io

Buying and Selling Idena

