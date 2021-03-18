Idle (IDLE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.11 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Idle token can currently be purchased for about $13.10 or 0.00022554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $16.11 million and $668,742.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.45 or 0.00451766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00061658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00131739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00642509 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00076656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,229,283 tokens. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

