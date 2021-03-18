IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.48% of IES worth $33,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IESC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the third quarter valued at $1,691,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in IES by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 57,119 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IESC stock opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $969.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $189,472.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,107,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,900 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $802,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

