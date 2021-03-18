IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Shares Gap Up to $26.90

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.90 ($0.35), but opened at GBX 28 ($0.37). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 26.69 ($0.35), with a volume of 4,004 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) target price on shares of IGas Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get IGas Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The company has a market capitalization of £33.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.34.

In other news, insider Stephen Bowler purchased 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £437.85 ($572.05).

IGas Energy Company Profile (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.