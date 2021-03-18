iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock Price Down 6%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.79 and last traded at $17.83. Approximately 1,700,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,148,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 52,244 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 18.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after buying an additional 612,838 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter.

About iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

