IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Position Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251,197 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of IHS Markit worth $116,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.47.

NYSE:INFO opened at $96.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.75. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $101.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

