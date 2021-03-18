IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INFO. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $95.80 on Thursday. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Insiders have sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,116,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 577,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,318,000 after purchasing an additional 215,504 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 84,768 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 130,837 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $1,841,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

