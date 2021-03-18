IHT Real Estate Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $400.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 107.9% higher against the dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $400.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00051396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.52 or 0.00628034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00068414 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025074 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00034009 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

