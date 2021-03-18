II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock Price Down 6.8% on Insider Selling

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s share price was down 6.8% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $68.00 and last traded at $68.43. Approximately 2,214,871 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,696,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.39.

Specifically, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $783,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,104,874.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,173,365 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IIVI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on II-VI from $86.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on II-VI from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -621.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.87.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in II-VI by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $894,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in II-VI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in II-VI by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

