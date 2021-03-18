ImageCoin (IMG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $131,274.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $388,090.17 and $131,274.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000862 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,990,961 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

