IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.58% of IMAX worth $16,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IMAX by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,828 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in IMAX by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

Shares of IMAX opened at $21.24 on Thursday. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. IMAX’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IMAX shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

In other IMAX news, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.