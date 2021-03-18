imbrex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,063.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 42.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $262,311.70 and approximately $1,063.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex token can now be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, imbrex has traded up 29.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00050302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.91 or 0.00621370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00068722 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00024552 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00033856 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

