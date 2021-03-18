IMI (LON:IMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,381.11

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,381.11 ($18.04) and last traded at GBX 1,319 ($17.23), with a volume of 519805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,317 ($17.21).

IMI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,165.94 ($15.23).

The stock has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,300.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,175.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.54%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

