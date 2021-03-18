ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Down 5.4%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.28. 1,570,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,655,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $52,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

