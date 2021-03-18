Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)’s stock price rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $33.20. Approximately 165,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 331,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,000.

Immunome Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes highly targeted and native human cancer antibodies against universal cancer antigens. Its RealMAb technology enables the discovery of novel antigens and the cognate native human antibodies that target antigens; and ScreenMab multiplex functional screening technology identifies monoclonal antibodies that have exquisite for tumor neoantigens.

