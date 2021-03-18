Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMVT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $16.86 on Thursday. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.32.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

