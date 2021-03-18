IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Given New $5.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

NASDAQ IMV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.20. 10,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,133. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. IMV has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $216.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.69.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMV will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,760,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of IMV by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 88,948 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of IMV by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

