IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. IMV had a negative net margin of 9,661.54% and a negative return on equity of 180.04%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMV opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $221.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48.

Get IMV alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.61.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.