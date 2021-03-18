IMV (TSE:IMV) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

IMV (TSE:IMV)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 23.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of IMV to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of IMV traded down C$0.13 on Thursday, reaching C$3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$266.78 million and a P/E ratio of -6.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.79. IMV has a 12-month low of C$1.98 and a 12-month high of C$9.25.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

