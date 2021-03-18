IMV (TSE:IMV) PT Lowered to C$5.25 at National Bankshares

IMV (TSE:IMV) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares to C$5.25 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, December 4th.

IMV traded down C$0.13 on Thursday, reaching C$3.94. 283,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,075. The stock has a market cap of C$266.78 million and a PE ratio of -6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.25. IMV has a twelve month low of C$1.98 and a twelve month high of C$9.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.79.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

