Incent Hits One Day Trading Volume of $44.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Incent token can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Incent has traded up 3% against the dollar. Incent has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $44.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.45 or 0.00452395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00061970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00133677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00058137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00076324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.46 or 0.00634107 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

