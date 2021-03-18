India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Trading Down 6.3%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) dropped 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 1,897,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,506,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70.

In other news, CEO Ram Mukunda sold 50,000 shares of India Globalization Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,774,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in India Globalization Capital stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) by 3,167.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 909,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 881,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.13% of India Globalization Capital worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

